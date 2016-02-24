NEW ORLEANS, LA — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

This wetter pattern continues Wednesday and Thursday, so be ready for a few scattered downpours both days. Rain amounts look like 1-3+ inches through Thursday.

The higher rain chances are due to lots of moisture in our atmosphere added to a trough of low pressure over the eastern US and a weak surface front that will sag toward our area tomorrow and Thursday. These things will combine to help the scattered rain to form.

By Friday and the weekend, a big area of high pressure spreads back over us. That will knock rain chances down and allow temperatures to really climb. Highs will make it to middle 90s and heat indices could be around 105, maybe up to 110.

If you plan to be outside this weekend, make sure you take some heat precautions... dress cool, drink lots of water, don't do too much strenuous work in the afternoon and take breaks in the AC if you can.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy. Highs around 90. Wind W 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Wind W 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy. Highs around 93.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94. Heat index 103-108.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 95. Heat index 105-110.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 95. Heat index 105-110.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 95. Heat index 105-110.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 94. Heat index 103-108.

