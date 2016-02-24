Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Enjoy a warm and mainly dry Saturday evening. Sunday will bring a few scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Remember to bring rain gear just in case if you're going to outdoor events.

This week brings a higher rain chance each day. High pressure will not be in control, so we will be open for some daily showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoons. High temperatures will be near or just above average around 90.

For now we'll keep a 40% rain chance into next weekend, but that could change depending on the evolution of some tropical moisture far to our south. The two major global models are split on what will happen with it, which is very common this far out. The American model develops a tropical system and the European model has nothing but a weak wave staying outside our area. We'll keep a watch and will of course keep you updated.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and mild with a 10% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind SW 2-5 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 89. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL