Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Some thunderstorms fired up earlier today, but much of the rain is tapering off this Sunday evening. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms could last into the overnight hours.

This week brings near-average heat with high temperatures near 90. It also brings some typical summertime afternoon thunderstorms. A few of these could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. We'll keep about a 40% rain chance each day.

Right now we have a little higher rain chance for Saturday and Sunday, due to a surge of tropical moisture in the western Gulf of Mexico.

It is still unclear whether there will be any tropical development with that surge of moisture. We'll keep watching of course, but the National Hurricane Center has no tropical formation within the next five days.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy, humid and mild with a 20% chance for spotty showers. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 89. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

