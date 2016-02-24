Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

We'll have a few spotty downpours this Tuesday afternoon. Then any rain out there should die down this evening. Overnight looks humid and mild with only a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Our pattern continues hot with spotty rain on Wednesday and Thursday. We will be sitting between a stalled rainy low pressure area over south Texas and a drier high pressure area to our east. Lodged in the middle, we should be able to see at least a few spotty thunderstorms mainly in the afternoons. With lots of moisture in place, some heavy rain will be possible with any storms that form. If you do not get one of the spotty downpours in your neighborhood, it will be hot with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

By Friday and the weekend, upper level high pressure will build right over us. That will bring us stable, sinking air which will help suppress shower and storm formation. Only a few isolated downpours are expected for the weekend. With less rain and less cloud cover, temperatures will be higher with highs near 93 or 94. Heat index values could climb to low 100s for the afternoons.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain. Temperatures around 90, falling through the 80s this evening. Wind SE 8-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 77. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain possible. Highs around 91. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows around 77. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Wind W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

