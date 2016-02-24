NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
Hot over the weekend with a few afternoon storms still possible.
Rain chance for evening prep football will drop from 30% to 20% with temps in the 80s.
10% overnight and into early Saturday morning. Lows in mid 70s. Highs will climb to low 90s feeling like 98-103. Chance for storms at 30-40%.
30% for Sunday with 70s in morning and again low 90s in afternoon.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY EVENING:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind SE/S 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind NW 3-5 mph.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103. Wind N/NW 6-12 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 77. Wind N/NW 3-5 mph.
SUNDAY AFTERNOON:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103. Wind NW 6-12 mph.
MONDAY:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103
THURSDAY:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103
FRIDAY:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103