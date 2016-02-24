Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

For the Father's Day Weekend, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop from late morning through the early afternoon hours. Any one could become strong or severe with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. It won't be a wash out this weekend, but you will have to dodge a storm or two. Muggy morning lows in 70s and afternoon highs in upper 80s to 90 degrees.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance dropping to 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to 70s. Wind S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong or severe with heavy downpours. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY – FATHER’S DAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong or severe with heavy downpours. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100. Wind S/SE 10-18 mph.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong/severe with heavy downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong or severe with heavy downpours. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

THURSDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

© 2018 WWL