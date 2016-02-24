Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

After a hot and mostly dry Wednesday, a few spotty downpours could return on Thursday. The most likely area for rain will be north of the lake, but a downpour will be possible south of the lake too. The rain chance will be elevated a little (to 30%) due to an upper disturbance riding along to our north. If you do not get one of the scattered downpours, it will be quite hot with heat index values near 100.

By Friday and the weekend, upper level high pressure will build right over us. That will bring us stable, sinking air which will help suppress shower and storm formation. Only a few isolated downpours are expected for the weekend. With less rain, temperatures will be higher with afternoon highs near 93 or 94. Heat index values could climb to low 100s for the afternoons.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild. Lows around 77. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

