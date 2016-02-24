NEW ORLEANS, LA — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

After oppressive heat this weekend, temperatures won't be quite as scorching this work week as spotty storms form Monday and then drier air arrives midweek.

First on Monday, it starts warm and humid with a few isolated storms possible early. Then we'll watch for a few spotty thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening as a front sinks into the area.

A few of the storms Monday could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center places our corner of Louisiana at a slight risk of severe weather. We'll be watching for any storms that bring damaging wind gusts, hail or even perhaps an isolated tornado. Not everyone will get storms, but where they do form they could be strong.

A front will move through Monday night with some slightly lower humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday. It's not extreme, but we should be able to notice the slightly drier feel to the air. That should be a relief after oppressive humidity this weekend.

The drier midweek air will feel better, but it will also keep rain chances quite slim through Thursday.

By the weekend, we'll nudge the rain chance up to about 30%. This will be due to a broad trough of low pressure to our east which should help some spotty rain to form. It should keep temperatures a little closer to normal as well (normal high is 91 right now).

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 80. Wind W 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms possible. Highs around 94, feeling like up to 107. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and a little less humid. Lows around 78. Wind N 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and a little less humid with a 10% chance for stray showers. Highs around 93, feeling like up to 99.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and a little less humid with a 10% chance for stray showers. Lows around 77. Highs around 93, feeling like up to 99.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and a little less humid with a 10% chance for stray showers. Lows around 77. Highs around 94, feeling like up to 99.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a little more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94, feeling like up to 103.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92, feeling like up to 104.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92, feeling like up to 104.

