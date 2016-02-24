NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

A rare August cold front will move into Southeast Louisiana today. This front will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s before the storms develop and the heat index will be in the lower 100s. The front will move to the coast tonight and that will put an end to the rain inland. We could see some coastal showers and storms since the front will stall there. Lows will be in the 70s.

High pressure will build across the Gulf South on Wednesday through Friday, and this will keep the front in the Gulf. Unfortunately, this cold front will not drop the temperatures, but it will drop the humidity levels for a few days. We may see some slightly cooler mornings, but it will stay hot in the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Louisiana on Saturday and that will allow for southerly winds to return. This means it will become more humid all weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a slight chance for rain. Sunday will have a slightly better chance for spotty storms. Highs will be in the 90s each day.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs around 91. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for a few showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind NW/N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Plenty of sun, less humid and hot. Highs around 92. Wind N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun and hot with low humidity. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and still less humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 69 north and 75 south. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

