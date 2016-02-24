NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A few more scattered thunderstorms are possible this Tuesday afternoon before drier air filters in Wednesday with a weak cold front. A cold front making it all the way south of our area in August is a bit unusual. However, this won't be a drastic cool-down - it will just make it feel less humid mainly from late Wednesday through Friday (but it'll still be hot). We normally don't get a "real" fall cold front (with temperatures dropping to 50s) until October or sometimes even November.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs around 91. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for a few showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind NW/N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Plenty of sun, less humid and hot. Highs around 92. Wind N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun and hot with low humidity. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and still less humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 69 north and 75 south. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

