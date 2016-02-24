Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Do you want some relief from the heat? Well, we will have some this week. An area of low pressure will slowly move from the Florida Panhandle west to SE Louisiana starting today and will be over us on Tuesday. This will bring us scattered storms with some heavy rain today and highs in the lower 90s. More storms with heavy rain are expected this evening and tonight. Expect even more heavy rain on Tuesday. This will likely be the wettest day of the week as the low sits right over New Orleans. The rain will help to keep high temperatures in the mid 80s. We could pick up 2-4" of rain with some higher amounts possible between now and Wednesday. Watch out for street flooding and other flooding of low-lying areas the next few days.

We will continue to see some upper-level lows moving along the I-10 corridor throughout the rest of the week. This means Wednesday through Friday will also have daily scattered storms with some heavy rain possible. We will see a little more sun each day, so high temperatures will be around 90. It looks like we could have a soggy 4th of July, but the rain should end by the 9 PM fireworks time.

Weekend Outlook: It looks like another upper-level low will move through and that will keep scattered storms with some heavy rain again in the forecast all weekend. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. Some rain could be heavy. Highs around 92. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with an 80% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Lows around 75. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 90% chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Highs around 86. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY - FOURTH OF JULY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

