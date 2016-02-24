NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Get ready for a hot and mainly dry start to the week. An upper-level area of high pressure is sitting over the Northern Gulf of Mexico and it will stay in place through Tuesday. This will make us partly cloudy, hot and humid each day with only a slight chance for a few showers and storms. If a storm does develop it could be intense - especially in the late afternoon to evening. Daily high temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index will be 102-106.

We will see the high pressure break down starting on Wednesday as a trough of low pressure moves by just north of Louisiana starting on Wednesday. Expect a little better chance for spotty storms with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.

The trough will be close enough to increase our chance for storms Thursday through Sunday. Each day will have scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain possible. High temperatures will only make it into the lower 90s each day.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Highs around 94. Heat index 102-106. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

A few clouds and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind SW 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Highs around 94. Heat index around 105. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93. Heat index 100-105.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index 98-103.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index 98-103.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index 98-103.

© 2018 WWL