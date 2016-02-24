Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will return to more typical July weather on this 4th of July! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some downpours are possible. You will have to dodge some rain at any events today, so keep the umbrella handy. High temperatures will be around 90. The rain should end in time for the 9 PM fireworks on the river with temperatures in the lower 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers. Lows will be in the 70s.

Another upper-level low will move across the Northern Gulf Coast on Thursday and across the New Orleans area. This one will be weaker than the Tuesday low. We can expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We could pick up 1-2 inches of rain in a few spots, so only expect minor flooding issues.

Friday will be a typical July day again with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: More typical afternoon scattered storms are expected on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend as a trough of low pressure sends a cold front toward us. The front will stall and dissipate over the I-10 corridor, so we will have a better chance for scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY - FOURTH OF JULY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 91. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a few showers around 9 PM. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 77. Wind NE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 88. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

