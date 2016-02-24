NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist
The work week starts on the drier side with only a few isolated showers or thunderstorms each day. This is because a big ridge of high pressure will build over us from the east and suppress rain formation.
With less rain around, it will be a little hotter with low/middle 90s for afternoon high temperatures. The heat index will make it to about 100-105 in the afternoons.
The mornings will be mainly quiet, mild and humid with perhaps a stray shower or storm.
Toward the end of the week, scattered rain will return as a trough of low pressure dips near us and a surface front hovers to our north. These things will help some daily showers and storms to form (40-50% rain chances for Friday and next weekend).
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 10% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind SE 3-8 mph.
MONDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 10% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind S 3-8 mph.
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93. Wind E 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.
THURSDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.
FRIDAY:
Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.
SATURDAY:
Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.
SUNDAY:
Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.