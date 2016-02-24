NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The upper high that has kept us hotter and drier lately is breaking down. We'll expect rain chances to go up a little today, tomorrow and into the weekend.

With a little more rain around, temperatures shouldn't be quite so high - probably more like near 90, which is closer to normal for this time of year (average high is 91).

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs around 94. Heat index 100-105. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 78. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 91. Heat index 100-105. Wind S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect some downpours. Lows around 78. Highs around 90. Heat index 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect some downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 90. Heat index 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index 100-105.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

