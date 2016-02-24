NEW ORLEANS, LA — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

For the early Monday commute, expect humid, mild, mainly dry conditions with perhaps a stray shower (20% rain chance).

There should be a little less rain Monday and Tuesday as high pressure centers over us. We will still get some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoons, but overall there will not be as much rain as this weekend (rain chance will be about 40% Monday, then 30% Tuesday).

By Wednesday and Thursday, a disturbance may trek near us from the southeast, which would bring rain chances up to near 60% both days.

For the weekend, another wave of low pressure may drift over us. With lots of moisture in the atmosphere, we may have yet another wet weekend with some downpours Saturday and Sunday.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 76. Wind S 2-5 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 76. Wind SW 2-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL