NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Our weather gradually changes this weekend as mugginess increases and scattered rain returns.

An upper high that kept things dry and sunny will shift east and allow moisture from the Gulf to return. This will bring rain chances up to near 40% Sunday, then 50% Monday toward the end of the week. Most rain will be in the form of scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

As we get into the very midpoint of hurricane season (peak day is September 10), the Atlantic Basin remains quiet for us. It looks like it will stay that way into early September.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

10% chance for showers. Mostly clear skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, n 74. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY:

40% chance of scattered showers/storms. Hot and humid. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10.

MONDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 90.

TUESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 91.

