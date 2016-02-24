NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A wetter pattern takes over this week, which should keep temperatures down a little.

An upper trough of low pressure will dip near us and allow a few disturbances to sweep over us from the northwest. This combined with plenty of moisture will lead to some daily scattered rain.

Monday morning looks mainly mild and humid. Then more scattered showers and thunderstorms will form during the day.

Tuesday may be the wettest day this week with scattered rain in the area and a few heavy downpours possible. We'll be watching for minor street flooding under heavy storms.

The pattern continues toward the weekend, although there may not be quite as much rain as midweek.

Rain amounts look like 1-3 inches through Friday but could be higher under heavy downpours.

Rain chances may go down by the end of the upcoming weekend as high pressure builds in from the east.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind SW 2-5 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Heat index up to 105. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers or thunderstorms, some heavy. Highs around 88. Heat index up to 100.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers or thunderstorms, some heavy. Lows around 75. Highs around 88. Heat index up to 100.

THURSDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89. Heat index up to 103.

FRIDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91. Heat index up to 105.

SATURDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91. Heat index up to 105.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92. Heat index up to 105.

