NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A pretty typical August weather pattern continues this week. Look for high temperatures close to average (92) this Tuesday afternoon. A few spotty thunderstorms are expected to form and will likely wrap up early this evening.

More of the same is coming Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances increase slightly for the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind S 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93 feeling like 105. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93 feeling like 105. Wind S 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

