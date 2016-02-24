NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWLTV Meteorologist

Expect pretty typical August weather this week.

An upper level area of high pressure will keep our rain chances down a little for the start of the week and allow temperatures to climb a few degrees.

Air temperatures will make it to around 94 the next couple of afternoons, and the heat index will be more like 100-106, so take it easy outdoors and stay hydrated.

The high pressure will break down midweek as a trough of low pressure returns to our north. That will bring the up-and-down rain chances back up a tad to near 40% or so for the afternoons.

We are now getting right into the mid-point of hurricane season, and thankfully things are looking quiet for us this week. We'll see how long we can continue this mostly quiet stretch in the Atlantic Basin.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind NW 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 76. Wind W 2-5 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 94 feeling like 105. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 76. Wind NW 2-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 94 feeling like 105. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 94 feeling like 100-105.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100.

