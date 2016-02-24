Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Once again, it is more of the same weather for today. We will heat up until Noon and then we will see scattered showers and storms develop. They will last into the evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. High temperatures will be around 90 before the storms develop. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few mainly coastal showers and storms. Lows will be in the 70s.

Father's Day Weekend: If you plan on being outside, then bring an umbrella. Most of the weekend will continue to see the same weather we had all week - more scattered storms. Saturday's scattered storms could be strong at times. Highs will be around 90. The deeper tropical moisture assoicated with former Invest 91/Tropical Wave will impact the area on Sunday. All this will do is bring us the threat for heavy rain. We could see some higher rain totals from the scattered storms - around 1-2"+. This will prevent us from getting to 90° with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next Week Outlook: An upper-level area of high pressure will be located just northeast of Louisiana for most of next week. This will help to reduce the chance for rain and the overall coverage too. Expect daily scattered storms with highs in the lower 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. A few storms could be strong. Highs around 90. Wind NE/S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a few showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. A few storms could be strong. Highs around 90. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms with heavy rain. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

