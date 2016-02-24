NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

After a hot and dry week last week, we will shift to a wetter weather pattern this week. A trough of low pressure will sit over the Central U.S. this week and a series of upper-level waves move across our region. They will tap into the very moisture air over us, and we will see plenty of rain all week.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain today. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index will be in the lower 100s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few coastal showers. Lows will be in the 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be pretty wet as the trough sits over us and those upper-level waves moves through. At the same time, a cold front will stall just north of us. We will see scattered to numerous showers and storms with heavy rain each day. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds too. Rain totals for these 3 days could be around 1-3"+. High temperatures will be held down thanks to the rain as they only climb into the upper 80s.

We will see the chance for rain decrease some on Friday and into the weekend as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. from the Atlantic Ocean. Expect typical Summer scattered pop-up storms each day. High temperatures will be back in the 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong. Highs around 93. Heat index around 105. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 77. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain likely. Highs around 88. Heat index around 95-100.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rain. Lows around 75. Highs around 88. Heat index around 95-100.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89. Heat index 97-103.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91. Heat index 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

