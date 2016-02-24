NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The rainy pattern will continue through the Labor Day weekend. The current upper pattern with high pressure off the east US coast will keep the steady flow of tropical moisture and an occasional disturbance heading our way. Some days will see a bit more rain/storm coverage than others. Models indicate Sunday and Labor Day could be the wettest with about a 70% chance. Heavy downpours are always possible with ample moisture to work with.

In the tropics...the Euro continues to show a tropical wave beginning to take shape over the Bahamas and nearing the east coast of FL by Labor Day, moving into the Gulf, and hitting the northern Gulf coast by Wednesday. Right now it looks to be a weak feature, possibly a depression. The GFS has only just started hinting at a wave in the Gulf, but much farther south and striking the TX/Mexico border by Friday.The Euro is indicating some organization to this system by Sunday/Labor Day, so we'll know more by then. It's that time of year to be more vigilant with regards to the tropics!

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny skies. 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. High: 89. Winds: SE 6-12.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any rain ends. Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low: S 78, N 74. Winds: Light.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny skies. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. High: 91. Winds: SE 6-12.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny skies. 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 79, N 75. High: 89.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny skies. 70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 78, N 74. High: 88.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny skies. 70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 88.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny skies. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Watching the Tropics. 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 88.

© 2018 WWL