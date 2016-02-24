NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

With more of a normal weather pattern the next few days, look for afternoon storms and some may have downpours. Highs closer to normal in low 90s.

20% chance this evening with 80s feeling like 90s. 10% overnight and muggy with morning lows Thurday in mid to upper 70s. 40% chance from late morning through afternoon for a few scattered showers and storms with downpours. Highs in low 90s feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind S 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine, hot, and not as muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100.

© 2018 WWL