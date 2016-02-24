NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
With more of a normal weather pattern the next few days, look for afternoon storms and some may have downpours. Highs closer to normal in low 90s.
20% chance this evening with 80s feeling like 90s. 10% overnight and muggy with morning lows Thurday in mid to upper 70s. 40% chance from late morning through afternoon for a few scattered showers and storms with downpours. Highs in low 90s feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY EVENING:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and very mild and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind S 3-5 mph.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and very mild and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.
WEDNESDAY:
Clouds & sunshine, hot, and not as muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100.