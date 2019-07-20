NEW ORLEANS — Tune into the Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the latest updates on flooding

The worst of Saturday's strong rain hit the Metro Area in the afternoon, flooding several areas in the city.

Nearly 2-inches of rain fell in half-an-hour in Downtown New Orleans, creating all-too-familiar street flooding and sending water into cars and businesses.

Residents took to Twitter to ask the same question they've asked several times before: Were the drainage pumps on and working?

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board quickly took to social media to address concerns, stating all pumping stations were staffed and S&WB operators were responding appropriately to the downpours.

Still, it seems nothing could keep up with the reported 1.88 inches of rain that fell in 30 minutes at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Can't see the tweets? Click here

RELATED: New Orleans residents respond to city, S&WB on Twitter during Saturday flooding

The National Weather Service issued a flooding warning for the New Orleans area that was lifted after 3 p.m., as the The City of New Orleans temporarily lifted parking restrictions for the sidewalks and neutral ground to try and give drivers some relief.

The National Weather Service also initially warned the storm could dump up to four inches per hour on the area but as of Saturday late afternoon most of the heavy rain had wrapped up and only scattered showers were forecast to linger into the night.

The city's crowd-sourced street flooding map showed nearly 30 flooded intersections around 2 p.m., mainly clustered close to the Mississippi River. That number had decreased to 11 by 4:30 p.m.

Nearly 4,000 Entergy customers throughout Orleans Parish were left without power during the storm, with a large concentration of the outages reported near the Seventh Ward. That number had decreased to about 900 as of 4:30 p.m.

Photos on social media appeared to show some of the flooding making driving difficult, but motorists appear to be staying away from deep flooding areas that could stall a car.

Stay with WWL-TV for the latest on this ongoing story