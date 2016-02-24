NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo and Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologists

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, all tropical watches and warnings have been dropped for Louisiana. Gordon has made landfall as a strong tropical storm just west of the Alabama/Mississippi state line.

We'll continue with a humid, breezy night with perhaps a passing shower or storm. Wednesday will bring a breezy, humid early morning, then a hot and humid afternoon. A few passing showers or thunderstorms could ride up behind Gordon during the day. Rain amounts look like about an inch or less. Rain chances will be near 50%.

Typical summer scattered storms return on Thursday and Friday.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy, and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100. Wind S 10-18 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

SATURDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

