NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWLTV Morning Meteorologist

We will have one more day with the lower humidity levels before our weather starts to change on Friday. It will be partly cloudy, hot and less humid today with a slight chance for a few showers and storms mainly along the coast. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index will be 95-100°. Tonight will be mainly clear and a tad muggy with lows in the 70s.

We will see the humidity return on Friday as an area of high pressure north of Louisiana moves to the east, and the old stationary front drifts back to the north over us. This will make it partly cloudy with a slightly better chance for an isolated shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, but the heat index will be 100-105+.

Weekend Forecast: The humidity will continue to increase all weekend to more typical late-July levels. This means we will see an increased chance for rain each day. Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with the heat index 105-110°. Sunday will see an even better chance for scattered storms with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will be 105-110°.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and less humid with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Highs around 94. Heat index 95-100. Wind NE/SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and a tad muggy. Lows around 78. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Highs around 94. Heat index 100-105. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94. Heat index 105-110.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92. Heat index 105-110.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL