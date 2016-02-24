NEW ORLEANS, LA — Chris Franklin- WWL-TV Meteorologist

No major changes today with hot afternoon temps and rain chances only slightly higher than yesterday around 30-40%. Some showers can produce heavy downpours at times. The heat index will reach the triple digits in many locations. The upper ridge will weaken and shift westward as several upper troughs dig south across the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley. This will send a frontal boundary possibly near the area by midweek. This will allow for additional rainfall and rain chances increase to 50% tomorrow and peak at 70% on Wednesday. The ridge looks to build back westward and reduce rain chances as we wrap up the week and head into next weekend.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy skies, hot and humid. Heat Index: 101-106°. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. High: 94. Winds: W 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: S 78, N 76. Winds: Light.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. High: 92. Winds: W 5-10.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny. 60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 89.

WEDNESDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 87.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 73 High: 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Heat Index: 98-103°. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Heat Index: 101-106°. 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.

© 2018 WWL