Saw some heavy downpours in isolated areas of town yesterday. Even though rain chances again today look to be only around 40%, it's August, and that means plenty of moisture to allow any storms that do develop to potentially drop significant amounts of rain. Rain chance appears to drop slightly tomorrow to about 30% and they increase to 50% Friday as an upper disturbance treks eastward just to our north. This weekend not looking bad...40% Saturday and 50% Sunday. Again, not a wash-out, however some heavy downpours are possible.

In the tropics, now Tropical Storm Debby remains in the northern Atlantic with no threat to land. In fact, it should no longer be a named storm by tomorrow. The rest of the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico looks quiet. It's the Eastern and central Pacific that has become active!

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

40% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Partly sunny, typical August heat. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy. 10% chance for an isolated shower. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 74. Winds: Light.

THURSDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. 30% chance for spotty showers/storms. High: 93. Winds: SW 5-10.

FRIDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

SATURDAY:

40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 91.

SUNDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

MONDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Typical August heat! Low: S 76, N 73. High: 92.

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy. 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Hot! Low: S 76, N 74. High: 93.

