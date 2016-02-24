Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

For the Fourth of July, it will be more like a typical summer day with heat and some scattered afternoon thunderstorms. It won't rain all day, but some of you may have to dodge a downpour here and there. The rain chance is 50% for the afternoon, then we'll drop it to about 20% by sunset. Where it's not raining, it'll be hot near 90 with a heat index in the low 100s.

For fireworks Wednesday night, it looks mainly dry with perhaps just a few isolated showers.

The rain chance returns to 60% on Thursday as an upper level low pressure area nears us again.

Then by the weekend, more scattered downpours will return. Sunday may be the wettest day of the weekend. A weak front will drop in near us, which would help showers and storms to form.

Rain amounts from now through the weekend look like about 2-4 inches. Most areas should be able to handle those rain amounts spread out over several days, but a few minor flooding issues will be possible under heavy downpours.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 76. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY - FOURTH OF JULY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 91. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 76. Light wind.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 89. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

