NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

A "cold" front will move through today. It will not bring us any cooler temperatures, but it will lower the humidity levels. Expect plenty of sun with high temperatures in the lower 90s, but it will only feel like the mid to upper 90s. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

High pressure will sit over us on Thursday and Friday. This will keep us mostly sunny each day with the lower humidity levels sticking around. It will stay hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: the area of high pressure will move east of Louisiana this weekend. That will bring back the southerly winds and the humidity. Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with only a slight chance for a shower. Sunday will see a better chance for scattered storms with more heat and humidity. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s each day.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Plenty of sun, hot and becoming less humid. Highs around 93. Heat index 94-99. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Lows north around 70 and south around 76. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun, hot and less humid. Highs around 92. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sun, hot and a tad more humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows north around 69 and south around 76. Highs around 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a little more humid with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 76. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 91.

