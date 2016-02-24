Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

We will return to a more typical Summer-time weather patter this week. Each day will be hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and a lot of lightning. Some street flooding will be possible too. High temperatures Monday through Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Looking head to the weekend, forecast models show some deep tropical moisture streaming out of the NW Caribbean into the Central to Western Gulf. They are not showing any tropical systems forming, but it looks to be a large area of low pressure. This would lead to an increased chance for rain Saturday and Sunday, and some of the rain could be heavy. Right now, the National Hurricane Center is NOT expecting any tropical formation within the next five days. We will keep an eye on this as we head into the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 89. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 75. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 89. Wind S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

