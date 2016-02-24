Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

An upper trough will move across the MS River Valley on Wednesday and help to increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms to 40%. Heavy downpours are possible. Wednesday morning lows very muggy in mid to upper 70s. Highs around 90 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

As the upper trough moves east rain chances drop slightly to 30% Thursday and Friday.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 79. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 78. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

