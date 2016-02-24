NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Rain chances a little higher today, around 40%, as some of the moisture which had been contained to our east slowly begins moving back toward us. Even with only a 30% chance yesterday, we still saw a few heavy showers and storms over parts of the metro area in the afternoon and a few heavy soaking showers are possible today. Rain chance looks to peak tomorrow to about 50%, with again, some heavy showers and storms. The upper Bermuda high looks to continue building westward and reducing the amount of rain development as we start the work week.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy at times. High: 91. Winds: E/SE 5-10.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, 10% chance for an isolated shower. Mild and muggy. Low: S 75, N 72. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY:

More cloud cover, 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy at times. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Partly Sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy at times. Low: S 72, N 72. High: 91.

MONDAY:

More sunshine. Hotter. 20% for isolated showers/storms. Heat Index: 98-103°. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 92.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Hot. 20% for isolated showers/storms. Heat Index: 100-108°. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Hot. 30% for spotty showers/storms. Heat Index: 100-108°. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 93.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny, 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

