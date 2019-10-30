NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready for a bid drop in temperatures across Louisiana this week?

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday morning, bringing us a blast of cold temperatures just in time for Halloween. When you wake up tomorrow, temperatures will be in the 70s, but will quickly fall into the 50s by mid-morning!

The rain will linger into the afternoon but should end around 4 p.m. with temperatures staying in the 50s. This means it will be dry for trick-or-treating, but it will be chilly! You will need a warm costume this year!

Friday morning will be a cold one! We will start the day with temperatures in the upper-30s on the Northshore and mid-40s on the Southshore. It will be a gorgeous afternoon with plenty of sun. The high temperatures will be on the upper-50s.

The high temperatures for the weekend will be in the 60s. Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows in the upper-30s on the Northshore and mid-40s on the Southshore. Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs around 60.

