NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

AIR QUALITY ALERT TODAY: South of the lake to Baton Rouge the air quality will be unhealthy for people with respiratory ailments.

We're starting to feel some of the Gulf muggies return today. That will be more so the case this weekend as winds return to a southeasterly direction. Along with this return flow, rain chances will also begin to increase. Still looks to be around 0% today, but a few spotty showers, around 30%, possible tomorrow and 40% on Sunday. Rain chances look to be near-normal to slightly above-normal, 40-60%, as we head into next week. These will primarily be daytime heating type showers and storms.

In the tropics, the Atlantic continues to remain quiet. Long-range models indicate this will be the case even heading into early September. But remember...the peak is September 10 and we are historically in the most active part of the season through early October.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

***OZONE ACTION DAY***

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a bit more humid. Highs around 92. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and not as muggy. Lows around 77. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 91. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 89.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

© 2018 WWL