NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Moisture will start to increase over the weekend and so will the chance for storms.

Nice evening for prep football kicking off. temps in 80s feeling like 90s. Partly cloudy for Saturday with lows in low to mid 70s and highs in low 90s feeling like 98-103. Rain chance 20% for Saturday. That will increase to 40% on Sunday with downpours possible. Lows again in 70s and hight in low 90s feeling like 100-105. Watch for downpours.

First part of next week will have more scattered daytime storms and downpours.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90-95. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows north of the lake around 72 and south of the lake around 77. Wind E 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 77. Wind E 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

THURSDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

