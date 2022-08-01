Boil Water Advisory issued for portions of New Orleans Westbank

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans issued the advisory as a precaution

NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory has been issued for the lower coast of Algiers and other parts of the New Orleans Westbank, according to a release from the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO).

The release says that a contractor broke a 12" water main on Tullis Drive, which resulted in water pressure falling below 20 psi in affected areas.

The following areas are affected, per the press release:

The entire Lower Coast of Algiers, including English Turn and a portion of Plaquemines Parish Industrial Park

The 5300 block of Tullis Drive

Tall Timbers Dr from Silver Maple Court to Tullis Drive

Silver Maple Court: 3500 to 3700 block

Red Cypress Drive: 3700 to 3800 block

A map of the affected area can be found at this link.

SWBNO recommends those in affected areas use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, clean, cook or brush teeth until further notice. They also recommend immunocompromised individuals use safe water to wash hands, bathe or shower.