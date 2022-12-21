City of New Orleans announces arctic blast plan

City leaders are urging people to have a plan in place as freezing temperatures head towards Southeast Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana doesn’t see temperatures this low often and our infrastructure isn’t designed to withstand cold like in the north.

The City of New Orleans is taking extra steps to protect residents ahead of the arctic blast.

"Use these centers during the day if you need to stop in and warm up we are keeping them open overnight for the same purpose, also if you have nowhere else to go please utilize these centers," Collin Arnold with the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.

The city will have three warming centers for those without shelter, or if strong winds knock out power, residents can head to one of them.

The fire department reminded people that the risk of fire during cold weather is just as high, and to only use heaters designed to be used inside.

"Cold like we don’t experience on a normal basis people take unusual steps to keep warm," Roman Nelson, NOFD Superintendent said. "Don't use BBQ pits to heat your home, don't use outside heating equipment, camping stoves, patio heaters, things like that inside of the home."

The Office of Housing Policy and Community Development says teams went around warning those without shelter about the cold earlier this week and say, starting Thursday evening teams will through till Monday to encourage those experiencing homelessness to seek shelter.

"The best thing you can do to assist us is to please encourage them to utilize the services we have, the shelters, if they are not able to call 311, we're asking that you call for them," Tyra Johnson Brown from the agency said.

The SPCA is urging families to make sure all pets are included in their plans.

"All pets must be brought inside for the duration of this incident. If you do see a pet left outside without adequate shelter, adequate shelter being four walls to protect...go ahead and report that," Rebecca Melanson from the LASPCA said.