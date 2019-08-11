NEW ORLEANS — Get ready for the cold. The strongest cold front of the season so far will move through Louisiana late Monday and into Tuesday morning.

The cold front will bring a few showers on Monday, but Tuesday will be much colder. Temperatures will fall into the 40s, and with the winds, it will feel like the 30s.

Tuesday night will be very cold and clear. Low temperatures north of Lake Pontchartrain will drop into the upper 20s with a light to hard freeze possible. Temperatures south of the lake will drop into the mid-30s but will stay above freezing.

Wednesday will stay cold with high temperatures in the 40s with plenty of sunshine.

It would be a good idea to start preparing your garden and pipes this weekend in anticipation of the cold blast next week.

Last year on Nov. 14 our area experienced a similar blast of cold temperatures. We had high temperatures in the 40s with low temperatures in the 30s in New Orleans, so this cold blast is right on cue.

