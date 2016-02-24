NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The daily thunderstorms remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday... and into the Labor Day weekend.

The upper pattern with high pressure to our east is allowing lots of moisture to flow into our area. With daytime heating, we will likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through Labor Day, especially from midday through early evening. A few downpours could be on the heavy side since our atmosphere is so laden with moisture from the Gulf.

Next week, we are expecting some slight drying which could bring rain chances down a little for Wednesday and Thursday. One model shows some low pressure trekking toward us from the east at that point which might serve to keep the rainier pattern going. We will be watching that possibility, but right now any sort of tropical low pressure set-up looks quite uncertain. We'll certainly keep you updated.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Rain tapers off. Temperatures in the 80s. Winds: SE 3-8.

THURSDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

SATURDAY:

70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 89.

SUNDAY:

70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy at times. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 89.

LABOR DAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 60% chance for scattered showers, storms. Hot temps. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 89.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance for scattered showers, storms. Hot temps. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance for scattered showers, storms. Hot temps. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

