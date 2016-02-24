NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

We continue with hot, humid afternoons in the low 90s and some scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The main time frame for rain each day will be from about 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Heat index values could approach 105 in the afternoons.

High pressure to our northeast will keep our winds from the southeast, pumping in Gulf moisture and helping those daily scattered storms to form.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 40% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY – LABOR DAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

