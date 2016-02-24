Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Not much change in our weather with daily thunderstorms. Each day any storm could become strong or severe with dangerous winds and hail. Rain chances through Friday 40-50%. Highs in upper 80s to low 90s.

We are watching tropical moisture in the Caribbean Sea that could increase our rain chances towards the weekend. Today it looks like moist of the moisture may stay to our west, but we will have to watch closely. Right now, there is a low chance for development.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms after dark. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 77. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100. Wind S 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 77. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100. Wind S 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 95-100.

