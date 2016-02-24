Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Not much change from our pattern we have been in. Look for daily showers and thunderstorms to develop late morning through early evening. Any of them could become strong to severe and produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. High temps will be in upper 80s to low 90s. Look for this to continue through Friday.

By the weekend, we may see an increase in showers and thunderstorms as a large area of tropical moisture from the Caribbean Sea moves into Gulf towards Texas. We may see the increase for us on Sunday so you may need to keep Dad dry.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 91 feeling like 95-100. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 89 feeling like 93-98. Wind Var 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 95-100.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 89 feeling like 93-98.

SUNDAY – FATHER’S DAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 60% chance for showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94 feeling like 100-105.

