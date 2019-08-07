NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a heat advisory across Louisiana and coastal Mississippi until 7 p.m. Monday.

The heat advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m. for the following parishes in the New Orleans Metro area: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington parishes as well as Hancock, Harrison Jackson and Pearl River counties in Mississippi.

Forecasters say high temperatures between 95-100 degrees and moderate humidity levels will cause the heat index to rise to "dangerous levels" during the hottest parts of the day Monday.

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The NWS says heat index values are expected to be between 106-111°F.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Heatstroke is an emergency, so call 911 if you detect the symptoms.

Heat exhaustion or stroke may set in if individuals or pets are not adequately cooled or hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

