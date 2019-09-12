NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a dense fog advisory for all of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi until 10 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters say visibility will be reduced to one-quarter of a mile or less in dense fog in the area, but especially in coastal areas. The fog is rather patch and visibility could rapidly change during the morning commute.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The following parishes and counties are included in the dense fog advisory: Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington parishes and Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River counties.

