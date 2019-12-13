NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a dense fog advisory for all of southeast Louisiana until 10 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters say visibility will be reduced to one-quarter of a mile or less in the area and could create hazardous driving conditions. If you are driving this morning, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The following parishes in the WWL-TV viewing area are included in the dense fog advisory: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St, Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington parishes.

