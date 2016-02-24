Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

After some heavy downpours today (Tuesday), rain will taper off this evening. We'll keep the rain chance near 40% through about 6 p.m., then we'll drop it to 20% for 7 p.m. onward.

The low pressure area that helped spark today's storms will continue drifting westward over us and should leave our area tonight.

For the Fourth of July tomorrow, it will be more like a typical summer day with heat and some scattered afternoon thunderstorms. It won't rain all day, but some of you may have to dodge a downpour here and there. The rain chance is 50% for the afternoon, then we'll drop it to about 20% by sunset. Where it's not raining, it'll be hot near 90 with a heat index in the low 100s.

For fireworks Wednesday night, it looks like about a 20% rain chance, so while most spots will be dry, a few of you may have an isolated shower.

The rain chance returns to near 60% on Thursday as an upper level low pressure area nears us again.

Then by the weekend, more scattered downpours will return. Sunday may be the wettest day of the weekend. A weak front will drop in near us, which would help showers and storms to form.

Rain amounts from now through the weekend look like about 2-4 inches. Most areas should be able to handle those rain amounts spread out over several days, but a few minor flooding issues will be possible under heavy downpours.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 20-30% chance for showers. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 76. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY - FOURTH OF JULY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 91. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 76. Light wind.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 89. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

