Florence has weakened to a category 1 just prior to making landfall. However, coastal impacts are still those more in line of a major hurricane and it doesn't lessen the risk of devastating flooding rain across parts of the East coast. The slow movement of the storm will exacerbate this concern. In the Gulf, Invest 95 has only a low chance for development as it brings heavy rainfall to Texas. Not looking very likely that this feature will develop. Isaac in the Caribbean is now only a depression and not likely to remain organized much longer. The remnants could move into the Gulf next week, but likely only as an open wave...in other words a rainmaker. We'll keep an eye on it.

Our weather looks to remain relatively quiet with low rain chances and hot temps. Highs will run above normal and in the low 90s. Rather be hot than dealing with the tropics!

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Hot temps. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. High: 92. Winds: Var. 5-10.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Rain ends, partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, N 74. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Hot temps. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. High: 92. Winds: Var. 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Hot temps. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 92.

MONDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Hot temps. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 92.

TUESDAY:

Plenty of sun, Hot. 20% chance for an isolated shower, storm. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Plenty of sun, Hot. 20% chance for an isolated shower, storm. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 92.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun, Hot. 20% chance for an isolated shower, storm. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 92.

