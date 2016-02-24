NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo- WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

An upper high pressure area will still be over us Tuesday keeping us hotter and drier than normal. This high will move awy starting Wednesday bring back slightly higher rain chances.

10-20% this evening and 10% overnight. Tuesday's morning lows in 70s. Another 20% for Tuesday with highs in mid 90s feeling like 105.

Rain chances increase to 30% Wednesday and 40% on Thursday.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind NW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 94 feeling like 105. Wind N/NE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

